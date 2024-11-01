Rooftop Solar Project Inaugurated at Maryland Retail Center

Broad Street Realty inaugurated a 2.4 MW rooftop solar project at its Cromwell Shopping Center in Glen Burnie, Md.

The 233,000 square foot shopping center is hosting the solar project, which the company says produces enough electricity to power 1,000 homes in the BG&E service territory. The ballasted racking system is covered by 4,380 solar panels.

Centennial Generating Company developed the project, which was built by Halo, with AccelDev serving as development capital financing. The project will be owned and operated by Madison Energy Infrastructure.

“The net-zero transition requires deep collaboration across value chains,” says Michael Jacoby, Broad Street chairman and CEO.

“We are excited to be partnering with Centennial and MEI to decarbonize the Cromwell Shopping Center, advancing our goal to reduce emissions throughout Broad Street’s portfolio supporting our ESG initiatives.”