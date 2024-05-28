RP, HellermannTyton Partner on Balance-of-System Offering Distribution

RP Construction Services is set to include HellermannTyton’s wire management solutions as part of its end-to-end electrical balance-of-system (eBOS) offering.

“Most balance-of-system procurement is way more complicated than it needs to be,” says Eben Russell, RP president.

“We’ve built a business around providing our customers with what they actually need: an integrated set of products that they can rely on for efficiency and performance over and over again. Wire management isn’t glamorous, but it’s a key to success on any site. We’re excited to be partnering with HellermannTyton to provide our customers with fastening solutions that will hold up under tough conditions for the long haul.”