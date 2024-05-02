RP Partners With Huaxing Cable on Solar Offering

RP is partnering with Huaxing Cable USA to provide Huaxing’s line of solar cable and wire products to the U.S. market.

The company will be the exclusive U.S. distributor supplying Huaxing’s cable and wire solutions to utility-scale solar projects. These solutions include a line of UL-certified conductors, PV wire, MV cable and concentric cable.

“Our approach has always been to take the most basic site parameters and turn them into an accurate, fully designed structural package, kitted and delivered to site at the right time for our customers,” says Eben Russell, president of RP. “Our new partnership with Huaxing enables us to extend the same focus on precise design, constructability, and customer success to the electrical balance of systems.”

RP is a Quanta Services company.