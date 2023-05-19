rPlus Developing 200 MW Project for Idaho Power, Meta

rPlus Energies has signed a long-term power purchase agreement with Idaho Power for a new 200 MW facility in Ada County, Idaho, called Pleasant Valley Solar. It is currently the largest contracted solar facility in Idaho Power’s system.

The project was awarded a PPA through a negotiated process with Meta and Idaho Power, who developed a special energy services agreement that will allow Meta access to renewables to support its local operations – specifically, Meta’s new data center in Kuna, Idaho.

“Meta is committed to minimizing our environmental footprint in the communities where we live and work, and central to this goal is creating, building and running energy-efficient data centers supported by renewable energy,” says Urvi Parekh, head of renewable energy at Meta. “One of the core factors in selecting Idaho for our new data center location in 2022 was access to renewable energy, and Meta is proud to partner with Idaho Power and rPlus Energies to help bring even more renewable energy to the Treasure Valley grid.”

rPlus Energies has selected Sundt Renewables to provide engineering, procurement and construction services. Sundt has significant experience in the region, including the rPlus-developed 80 MW Graphite Solar project in Carbon County, Utah, which reached commercial operation in June 2022, as well as the 200 MW Appaloosa Solar 1 project currently under construction in Iron County, Utah.

Pleasant Valley Solar is expected to start construction later this year.