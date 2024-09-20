rPlus Energies Breaks Ground on Solar + Battery Green River Energy Center

rPlus Energies has broken ground on the Green River Energy Center, a 400 MW solar PV and 400 MW battery storage project in Eastern Utah.

The project is expected to supply power to PacifiCorp under a PPA.

Sundt Construction is the EPC contractor for the project, with EliTe Solar supplying the solar modules and Tesla providing the battery storage system.

“It’s the partners that make this project special, that have made this monumental project possible,” says Luigi Resta, president and CEO of rPlus Energies. “From our equipment providers to the onsite talent, and the support of the local and regional community, we owe this project’s success to each of you.”