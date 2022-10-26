rPlus, PacifiCorp Ink PPA for Utah Solar, Battery Storage Project

Renewable energy developer rPlus Energies has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with PacifiCorp for a 400 MW AC solar PV facility integrated with a 200 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in Emery County, Utah.

The project – Green River Energy Center – is one of the largest facilities in the PacifiCorp system.

“Emery County, Utah has been an energy community for a long time,” says Luigi Resta, president and CEO of rPlus Energies. “With the Huntington and Hunter plants due to reach end of useful life over the next 10 to 20 years, the fabric of the county is rapidly transforming. The Green River Energy Center continues the legacy of pioneering change and discovery in the region.”

The project was submitted in PacifiCorp’s 2020 All-Source Request for Proposals and subsequently shortlisted and awarded through a competitive process.

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with valued customers like rPlus Energies in helping to provide solutions to meet renewable energy goals,” states Craig Eller, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president of business policy and development. “We look forward to our continued partnership and future collaboration.”

rPlus Energies has selected Sundt Construction to provide the engineering, procurement and construction services for the combined solar and storage facilities. Construction is expected to commence in early 2023.