Runergy Alabama Module Manufacturing Facility Begins Production

Runergy has commenced production at its solar module manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Ala.

The facility, with an anticipated annual nameplate output of 2 GW, is set to fulfill its first customer orders next month.

The launch event featured the symbolic signing of the first solar module off the production line by all employees.

“We are thrilled to start producing solar modules right here in Alabama,” says Jet Li, general manager of Runergy Alabama.

“This factory not only brings new jobs and opportunities to the area, but also represents our commitment to advancing renewable energy and supporting America’s clean energy goals. We couldn’t be prouder of our team’s hard work.”

This is the first Runergy’s U.S. production plant.