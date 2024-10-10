Runergy Requests the USPTO Cancel Trina Solar TOPCon Technology Patents

Runergy has initiated actions at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to cancel two patents by Trina Solar, US9,722,104 and US10,230,009, as unpatentable.

Runergy’s challenges come at the heels of Trina Solar’s claim that these two patents relate to Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) solar cell technology.

Runergy says it has developed its own TOPCon solar cell manufacturing process. It adds that its process does not practice the patents that Trina Solar is asserting in the ITC and District Court actions.

Runergy recently commenced production of its U.S.-made solar modules at its manufacturing facility in Hunstville, Ala.