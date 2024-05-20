RWE Acquires 599 MW of U.S. Solar, BESS Projects

RWE Clean Energy has added 599 MW of solar and BESS projects, acquired from Galehead Development, across three projects located in Idaho, Oregon and New York.

Cedar Ridge is a 300 MW solar project paired with a 150 MW energy storage asset located in Blaine County, Idaho, is in its development stage.

Remington is a four-hour, 796 MWh, standalone BESS asset located in Marion County, Ore., also in its development stage.

Champlain, a 100 MW PV project located in Washington County, N.Y., is in its mid-stage of development.

“RWE is excited to close on our first acquisitions with Galehead, in particular the Remington and Cedar Ridge projects which allow us to expand our presence in the Pacific Northwest market where there is robust demand for low-cost, clean power,” RWE’s Hanson Wood.

“Importantly, these projects will help provide future grid support, create good-paying jobs and fuel the local economies of Washington, Blain and Marion counties. We look forward to working with the local communities to communicate the benefits of these projects throughout the development process.“