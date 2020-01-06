RWE Brings West of the Pecos Solar Project Online

RWE says it has achieved commercial operation of its West of the Pecos solar project, located in Reeves County, Texas.

West of the Pecos is a 100 MW AC solar plant located on more than 700 acres of leased land approximately 75 miles southwest of Midland-Odessa. The project utilizes nearly 350,000 solar modules.

It marks RWE’s first solar project in the state and is the latest expansion of a growing U.S. footprint.

“The completion of our largest solar project in the U.S. is another good example of RWE’s continued success in the U.S. market and our effort to diversify our portfolio across technologies,” says Silvia Ortin, COO of onshore wind and solar PV, Americas. “With a development pipeline of more than 10 GW, our strategy for renewables in the U.S. is geared for growth.”

In May 2018, the project secured a long-term power purchase agreement for 50 MW with SK E&S LNG LLC, a subsidiary of SK E&S Co. Ltd. RWE has also successfully closed on tax equity financing for the project. An investor has agreed to provide tax equity financing in exchange for a partial interest in the project, the company notes.

Photo: West of the Pecos solar project