RWE, Constellation to Supply Customers with Solar Energy from Texas Facility

RWE Renewables has partnered with Constellation to realize a 200 MW solar facility coupled with an 80 MW/120 MWh battery storage system in Bastrop County, Texas. Constellation, a competitive energy and energy solutions provider, will purchase power and project-specific renewable energy certificates (RECs) equal to a 140 MW section of the total 200 MW capacity of RWE’s Big Star solar project.

Separately, Constellation has equivalent long-term agreements in place to help power the Texas operations of PepsiCo, McCormick & Company, Best Buy, and ViacomCBS’ KTVT and KTXA TV stations with clean, renewable energy from the project. These major commercial customers will receive energy and RECs from the Big Star project as part of their retail electric supply contract with Constellation.

The facility is currently under development and expected to reach commercial operation in the second quarter of 2022.

“As one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, we are committed to contributing to the energy transition and helping power the U.S. economy,” says Silvia Ortín, COO of wind onshore and PV Americas at RWE Renewables. “Our Big Star solar facility is well-placed to provide Constellation and its major corporation partners with a supply of green energy for their operations.”

“This deal demonstrates the collective positive impact made possible by customers who share an authentic commitment to addressing climate change and reducing their respective carbon footprints,” states Jim McHugh, CEO of Constellation. “We take pride in providing a clean energy solution that helps leading companies such as these take proactive steps to meeting their environmental goals through renewable supply.”