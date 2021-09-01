RWE, LG Energy Solution Integrate Battery Energy Storage System

RWE Renewables has signed contracts with LG Energy Solution to provide an integrated battery energy storage system (BESS) for two of RWE’s upcoming projects with co-located solar PV facilities in the U.S.

“We’re delighted to join forces with LG Energy Solution to secure equipment helping us realize two important solar plus storage projects as we continue to expand our renewable portfolio, driving down costs and making clean energy more affordable here in the U.S.,” says Silvia Ortín, CEO Wind Onshore and PV, RWE Renewables. “LG Energy Solution is an experienced partner focused on ensuring reliability, helping us keep pace in this state-of-the-art technology and allowing us to provide tailor-made solutions to our customers.”

The supply contract secures more than 800 MWh of battery storage capacity (deployed on over 200 MW of storage systems) to be installed at two of RWE’s solar projects in the U.S.

“We are extremely pleased to form the partnership with the RWE team to supply batteries for their two flagship projects in the world’s fastest growing energy storage market,” said Youngjoon Shin, SVP of ESS business, LG Energy Solution. “These projects build on the partnership between our companies that was established in 2017 with the installation of our batteries at two small projects in Texas. The LG team looks forward to a long-term collaboration with RWE in the U.S. and beyond to deliver sustainable energy solutions that meet the demands of power companies and consumers for reliable, clean and affordable energy.”

LG Energy Solution New Grid-scale Energy Storage System (Modular type-2.8 MWh/unit) is an integrated BESS comprised of pre-assembled transportable battery enclosures. Delivery of the systems is scheduled for the second half of 2022.

RWE will leverage its energy storage technical capabilities to enhance LG Energy Solution’s offering by providing detailed project design, modeling, system integration and the Energy Management System software platform to ensure a safe and reliable operation of the assets.