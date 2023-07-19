RWE Signs PPAs Providing 300 MW of Solar Power in Virginia

RWE, a renewable energy company, has signed eight long-term utility-scale power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Dominion Energy Virginia for seven solar projects in the state totaling more than 300 MW capable of producing more than 750,000 MWh of generation.

“As a company, we are well-positioned to leverage our vast experience to deliver the highest quality solar energy projects, optimizing costs, while providing tailor-made solutions to our customers,” says Mark Noyes, CEO of RWE Clean Energy, a subsidiary of RWE AG. The utility-scale project portfolio in Virginia includes:

Pleasant Hill Solar: 20 MW located in the City of Suffolk – came online in April.

Watlington Solar: 20 MW located in Halifax County – came online in June.

Wythe County Solar: 75 MW located in Wythe County – under construction and expected to be online in 2024.

Switchgrass Solar: 69 MW located in Suffolk County – in development.

360 Solar: 52 MW located in Chesterfield County – in development.

Groves Solar: 15 MW located in Westmoreland County – in development.

Harrisonburg Solar: 15 MW located in Rockingham County – in development.

Each project has a PPA in place with Dominion Energy Virginia, the regulated utility company providing electricity to more than 2.8 million customers in the state. RWE Clean Energy will serve as the long-term owner-operator of each project.

Together this portfolio of projects has the capacity to power more than 70,000 homes in the Old Dominion state.