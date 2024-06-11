RWE Starts Construction on Illinois Utility-Scale Solar Project

RWE is building its first utility-scale solar project in Illinois, the 150 MW Casey Fork Solar project.

Onsite construction has begun on the project, located in Jefferson County, Ill. Three of the state’s electric utility companies, Ameren, ComEd and MidAmerican Energy, have contracted to purchase RECs from the farm.

“Across the U.S., communities are realizing the benefits of new clean energy infrastructure, which create job opportunities, support economic growth and strengthen the local tax base,” says RWE’s Hanson Wood.

“We look forward to bringing these benefits and more to local communities throughout the country, like Jefferson County where RWE’s Casey Fork Solar project will spur hundreds of local jobs and tens of millions of dollars in economic output.”

McCarthy Building Companies is constructing the project.