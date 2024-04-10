RWE Taps WhiteRock Renewables to Support U.S. Expansion Plans

RWE Clean Energy has established a strategic relationship with WhiteRock Renewables, with the aim of accelerating the company’s expansion of its onshore U.S. pipeline.

WhiteRock is expected to originate and develop up to 5 GW of onshore wind, solar and BESS projects, with RWE having the option to acquire such projects as they reach maturity.

“RWE is investing billions to expand our U.S. portfolio, which will make up 30% of the company’s global green installed capacity by 2030,” says RWE’s Hanson Wood.

“To support our world-class development team in executing towards RWE’s ambitious U.S. growth strategy, we are enlisting WhiteRock — a top-tier developer with a proven track record of delivery and more than 70 years’ combined development experience — to help supercharge our growth trajectory over the next five years.”

RWE currently has 36 GW of onshore wind, solar and BESS projects in its U.S. development pipeline.