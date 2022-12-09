Sabanci Chooses Bechtel to Install 272 MW Texas Solar Project

Sabanci Renewables Inc. has selected Bechtel to build a 272 MW DC solar facility in Fort Bend County, Texas. The facility will be the first utility-scale solar project in the United States for Sabanci Renewables Inc., a subsidiary of Sabanci Holding, a Turkish company. Sabanci Renewables will own and operate the facility.

Bechtel’s scope includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and project management for the Texas facility. Project construction will begin in the first quarter of 2023 with completion of the project expected in the second quarter of 2024. The solar energy generated at Cutlass Solar Two will connect to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ Houston Zone.

“Bechtel is honored to partner with Sabanci Renewables to support a clean energy future,” says Kelley Brown, EPC operations manager for North America Core Renewables at Bechtel Infrastructure. “Bechtel’s use of new technology in robotics and digital management will help move Cutlass Solar Two from construction to operations in record time, bringing additional renewable energy generation to Texas.”

“Sabanci and Bechtel closely collaborated to develop the project on a record schedule, and we are confident our partnership will successfully deliver our first U.S. renewable energy facility as planned,” adds Ismail Bilgin, CEO of Sabanci Renewables Inc. “Bechtel’s strong reputation for successful EPC execution, including its global supply chain expertise, its ability to attract and train local workforce, and its reputation to self-perform design and construction of clean power facilities across the U.S. made them the right choice to build the project. We believe this is the start of a long-lasting partnership developing renewable energy projects in the U.S.”

Bechtel Enterprises, the company’s project development and financing arm, was instrumental in the development of the Cutlass Solar Two project.

“Bechtel is advancing local decarbonization and resiliency efforts throughout the United States by efficiently creating new clean energy projects with our integrated development plus EPC approach,” comments Matt Strangfeld, managing director of clean energy development.