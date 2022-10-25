Saint-Gobain Enters into PPA with TotalEnergies for 145 U.S., Canada Sites

Saint-Gobain has signed a 10-year renewable electricity supply agreement with TotalEnergies for the purchase of solar power for its 145 industrial sites in the United States and Canada.

“With this agreement, Saint-Gobain North America will dramatically reduce its CO2 emissions while sending a strong signal to the market that the manufacturing industry is ready to commit to green electricity,” says Mark Rayfield, CEO of Saint-Gobain North America. “This renewable energy project is critical to meeting Saint-Gobain’s commitment to reduce scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by 33 percent by 2030 and to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.”

“We are excited to support Saint-Gobain and be a part of making their sustainable goals in North America a reality, and we look forward to continuing this mutual effort to decarbonize their energy supplies,” states Marc-Antoine Pignon, managing director of TotalEnergies Renewables USA. “Our ambition in the U.S. is to become a key partner for corporate players committed to achieving carbon neutrality by offering them innovative and cost-effective renewable solutions to decarbonize their electricity consumption.”

This 200 MW PPA is expected to offset Saint-Gobain’s North American CO2 emissions from electricity (scope 2 emissions) by 210,000 metric tons per year, a reduction of around 33%. The agreement is expected to start at the end of 2024.

This is the second PPA signed in North America by Saint-Gobain, the first one being a wind project in Blooming Grove, Ill. The two projects combined are expected to represent a 62% reduction in Saint-Gobain North America’s scope 2 emissions.