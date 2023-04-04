Savion Closes Deal to Supply 100 MW of Solar 

Savion LLC says Indiana Michigan Power (I&M), an operating company of American Electric Power, entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) to receive the total output of renewable solar power from the Elkhart County Solar Project in Indiana.

Located in Benton Township, the Elkhart County Solar Project is projected to be a 100 MW AC solar energy generation facility built on approximately 850 acres of land.

Estimated to begin production in late 2025, the new solar power facility will be Savion’s first project to break ground in Indiana.

“Indiana Michigan Power is pleased to work with Savion to provide more clean energy for our customers,” says Steve Baker, I&M president and chief operating officer. “[The] Elkhart County Solar Project will play an important role in I&M’s continued transition to cleaner, more diverse energy sources to best serve our customers, the environment and the economies of the communities we serve.”

In September 2022, Elkhart County Commissioners approved a rezoning application and the economic development agreement for Elkhart County Solar Project. The project is currently advancing through the site diligence phase.

Elkhart County Solar Project is the second PPA between American Electric Power Company subsidiaries and a Savion-developed solar project.