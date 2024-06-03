SC Solar Establishes U.S. Subsidiary in Dallas

SC Solar’s U.S. subsidiary has opened the doors to its production facility, located in Dallas, Texas.

The company says it has provided 30 of its automated solar module production lines to the U.S. in previous years, adding that the newly established subsidiary will inherit the company’s strategy of automated production lines.

In his address, the company’s general manager, Zu Guoliang, highlighted the role of the PV industry amidst the rising global demand for clean energy, reiterating SC Solar’s commitment to “making PV manufacturing as easy as possible.”