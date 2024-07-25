Scenic Hill Solar Completes Project Featuring First Solar Series 7 Modules

Scenic Hill Solar has completed and begun commercial operation of a 1.2 MW distributed generation solar project featuring First Solar Series 7 TR1 PV modules.

The Scenic Hill Solar Project is located on approximately 13 acres in Stuttgart, Ark., and began commercial operation earlier this year.

“We are proud that this project marks the first global commercial deployment of First Solar Series 7 modules,” says Bill Halter, CEO of Scenic Hill Solar.

“Scenic Hill Solar and First Solar collaborate on a foundation of shared values: a belief in the importance of American solar manufacturing, a dedication to continued technological innovation in the United States and a commitment to the principles of responsible solar.”

Scenic Hill Solar’s partners on the project included Axium Solar as the EPC and for self-performed electrical work, DC Solar for doing the mechanical work and PMI of Little Rock, Ark., for the civil work.

The modules are rated Silver in the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool global registry for sustainable electronics.