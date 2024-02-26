Schletter Group Installs Ground-Mounted Systems for Italy Project

Schletter Group, in partnership with contractor EnValue, has successfully installed two ground-mounted systems with a total output of 48 MW near the Italian city of Udine.

“The Italian market is not only growing rapidly, but it also places special demands on the statics of mounting systems in many regions,” says Fabian Madl, key account manager at Schletter Group. “Because our highly resilient systems are designed to provide the best possible protection for the investments of operators and project developers, this suits us perfectly.”

The two solar parks are set to contain approximately 87,000 PV modules with the site near the municipality of Manzano accounting for 17 MW and the site near the municipality of Remanzacco for 31 MW.

Schletter Group’s FS Duo ground-mounted system was used for the installation of both projects.