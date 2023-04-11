Schletter Opening New Solar Mounting Manufacturing Facility

By
Michael Bates
-
0

Solar mounting systems company The Schletter Group is commissioning a new manufacturing site in Dilovasi, near Istanbul, Türkiye, this month, as well as expanding its logistics network with a new 12,000-square-meter logistics center.

“With our new plant in Türkiye, we are not only significantly increasing our production capacity, but also placing our production on a broader basis,” says Florian Roos, CEO of Schletter.

The plant, which will initially focus on ground-mount systems, has a maximum capacity of around 1 GW per year and is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery. In addition to the plant in Türkiye, Schletter maintains production in Asia, as well as a flexible network of certified suppliers.

Schletter has also commissioned its new warehouse in northern Germany. As a central logistics center for northern Europe, the hub will be able to supply Schletter customers in Scandinavia, Great Britain, and the Benelux countries much faster.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments