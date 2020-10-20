Schneider Electric Solar Debuts New Energy Management Solutions

Schneider Electric Solar has unveiled the InsightHome and InsightFacility, its newest additions to the Insight Energy Management ecosystem.

Both InsightHome and InsightFacility are smart edge devices that connect customers’ Schneider Electric solar+storage systems to the Insight app. InsightHome targets the residential solar+storage market globally. InsightFacility is for large residential and commercial solar+storage systems.

Digital technologies have been transforming energy management. Homeowners want to take command of their energy decisions, such as which energy source they use at different times of the day. They are also looking for ways to optimize energy consumption based on time of use rates and demand charges. Schneider Electric’s Insight helps homeowners make decisions on their energy footprint. Homeowners see their energy production and consumption from mobile or web apps and control their solar+storage systems. Installers use Insight to manage their portfolio of installations. Installers can reduce site visits by 50% thanks to Insight’s powerful remote management features.

InsightHome is ideal for a single-family home with up to 26 kW of storage. Homeowners utilize the Insight app to monitor their home energy performance in real-time from anywhere and from any device. They can also see their money-savings and reduction in carbon emissions towards a more sustainable future. For installers, advanced features such as wireless connectivity and battery integration make it easy to design and configure their customer’s solar and storage systems.

InsightFacility supports larger solar systems of up to 3 MW or storage systems of up to 50 kW. Portfolio management tools, customizable dashboards and remote control make managing a single commercial site or a large number of commercial sites easy. The communication protocols allow for connectivity to utilities, third party inverters and advanced lithium storage technologies.

“Sustainability and energy resilience continue to be top of mind for many of our customers,” says Bernhard Kiechl, vice president of marketing, research and development at Schneider Electric Solar. “We’re excited about the evolution of Insight, bringing our customers peace of mind. Insight allows them to control their energy at their fingertips.”

Both InsightHome and InsightFacility are compatible with Schneider Electric’s hybrid solar+storage offerings, including the XW and SW lines of storage inverters, the MPPT solar charge controllers and the accessories.