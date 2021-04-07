Schneider Electric’s XW Pro Solar Hybrid Inverter Now SGIP Eligible

Schneider Electric Solar, a company that specializes in solar technology and energy management, says its XW Pro solar hybrid inverter is now eligible for California’s energy storage rebates.

Customers can install the XW Pro at low cost through the Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP), which provides rebates to support homeowners and communities in acquiring affordable energy storage in California. Depending on their eligibility, SGIP recipients can receive up to $1,000 per kWh for their qualifying energy resources.

“At Schneider Electric, we value the accessibility of efficient energy solutions for a sustainable future,” says Bernhard Kiechl, vice president of marketing, research and development at Schneider Electric Solar. “We’re delighted that the XW Pro can now be funded through SGIP and more end users can experience its energy reliability and security for a resilient solution to power their homes. Homeowners in California can save more money not only on the installation but also on their electric bills.”

With InsightHome or InsightFacility and the Insight Mobile app, customers can monitor, report and control their system performance from their mobile devices. Its advanced cybersecurity provides protection and security of all sensitive data. Additionally, with the Insight Energy Management platform, installers can take advantage of multi-site management and remote firmware upgrades from anywhere at any time.