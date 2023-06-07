Second Westbridge Renewable Alberta Project Wins Approval

The Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) recently granted power plant and battery energy storage system (BESS) approval and issued a substation permit and license for Sunnynook Solar + Energy Storage, a project of Sunnynook Solar Energy Inc., which is a majority owned subsidiary of Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation.

Located in Special Area No. 2, Alberta, the Sunnynook project, is the second of Westbridge’s five Alberta ventures to receive power plant and BESS approval from the AUC. Sunnynook Solar Energy now has the go-ahead to commence construction and operation.

The project consists of a solar power plant with an approved capacity of up to 270 MW AC, BESS with capacity of up to 200 MWh and the substation. Approval is granted subject to provisions by the Hydro and Electric Energy Act and the Alberta Utilities Commission Act. It is anticipated that applications to the AUC relating to interconnection approvals will be filed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“We are pleased to announce the successful attainment of AUC approval for our Sunnynook project, marking yet another significant milestone for our organization,” says Maggie McKenna, Westbridge director and COO. “This progress is a crucial step forward in advancing the Sunnynook project toward the ready-to-build stage.”