SEG Solar Acquires 2 GW PV Module Manufacturing Facility

SEG Solar says it has closed on the acquisition of a Houston manufacturing facility capable of producing more than 2 GW of photovoltaic modules.

The plant consists of approximately 145,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space and 16,000 square feet of office space. The facility will be equipped with three production lines that will allow SEG to produce both TOPCON and high-efficiency N-type PV modules with 182 mm or 210 mm solar cells. SEG intends to source some components for the modules produced at the factory from local suppliers.

Production at the facility is expected to begin in Q1 2024.

SEG’s aggregate total investment in the facility is expected to reach over $60 million, including equipment and facility improvements. SEG will begin to move its global headquarters and administrative support functions to the facility before the end of 2023. The plant is expected to create as many as 500 new jobs in the Houston area.

“SEG is excited to establish a manufacturing base in Texas and is looking forward to serving the U.S. market with more domestic production,” says Michael Eden, SEG’s vice president and CLO. “This facility will help to sustain low-carbon, ecocentric energy independence in the U.S. for future generations. “