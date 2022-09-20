SEG Solar Building 2 GW Module Manufacturing Plant in Texas

SEG Solar is establishing a photovoltaic module manufacturing plant in Houston with an anticipated annual capacity of more than 2 GW.

The facility, which is expected to commence construction at the end of 2022 and be fully operational by mid-2023, will be equipped with three state-of-the-art production lines capable of producing high-efficiency N-type TOPCon solar modules with 182 mm or 210 mm solar cells.

The development of this facility is the next step in SEG’s long-term product localization strategy designed to better serve customers in the United States.

“SEG is very excited to enter the U.S. manufacturing market at this time,” says Jim Wood, CEO of SEG. “The establishment of this facility now makes sense on a number of different levels due to the recent incentives for solar manufacturing included in the Inflation Reduction Act and the current legislative climate. This plant will give SEG more control over the supply chain and simplify transportation logistics, thereby providing customers with competitive pricing and even more assurance of on-time deliveries.”

SEG is committed to sourcing components and other materials for the production of the modules at this facility from local suppliers in the United States. As a result, SEG anticipates that the modules manufactured at this facility will qualify for local content incentives and avoid or significantly reduce many of the tariffs and other restrictions facing manufacturers outside of the United States. The modules produced at this facility will be “Assembled in the U.S.” and may also be eligible for certain other certifications.