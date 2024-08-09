SEG Solar Inaugurates Houston Plant, Rolls Out First Module

SEG Solar has opened its PV manufacturing base in Houston, Texas, where the facility’s first 585W YUKON N series module rolled off the production line as part of its ribbon-cutting ceremony

Fully operational, with an annual 2 GW capacity, the facility specializes in producing the latest high-efficiency N-type solar modules. The production lines are compatible with 182 mm and 210 mm N-type cells.

The company anticipates establishing its global R&D center at the Houston PV manufacturing base by the end of the year The center is slated to offer testing services, including LID tests, Damp Heat tests, PID tests and Light and LeTID tests.

“As a leading U.S. solar company, SEG is proud to be among the first to respond to the call for domestic manufacturing by constructing a solar module factory in the U.S.,” says Jim Wood, CEO of SEG.

“The completion of the Houston plant marks a significant milestone for SEG and a major advancement in U.S. module manufacturing technology. Looking ahead, SEG will continue to deepen its investments in wafers, cells and modules, closely tracking market trends to meet our customers’ needs. Through strategic collaborations across the supply chain, we aim to continuously optimize and enhance the U.S. PV manufacturing industry.”