SEIA Appoints New Board Members, Division Chairs

The Solar Energy Industries Association has elected three at-large members and five division chairs to serve on the SEIA board of directors. The elected appointments are for two years.

The new directors will help SEIA develop strategies to advance tax and trade policies, protect and create strong state solar markets and ensure competition. These priorities will lead to economic growth, jobs, and serious solutions to addressing climate change.

New at-large elected members are:

Kendra Hubbard, Unirac;

Gilbert Campbell, Volt Energy;

Kathy Swartz, Solar Energy International;

Janice Schneider, Latham and Watkins (alternate)

Elected division chairs and vice chairs are:

Karla Loeb, Sigora Solar, Chair of the Distributed Generation Division;

Jennifer Mrzlack, PSG Energy Group, Vice Chair of the Distributed Generation Division;

Constantino Nicolaou, PanelClaw, Chair of the Manufacturing Division;

Scott Mereness, Modineer Company, Vice Chair of the Manufacturing Division;

Adam Chrisman, SunEarth, Chair of the Solar Heating and Cooling Division (no vice);

Laura Stern, Nautilus Solar Energy, Chair of the Solar Services and Consumers Division;

Chris Diaz, Seminole Financial Services, Vice Chair of the Solar Services and Consumers Division;

Jurgen Krehnke, Sunfolding, Chair of the Utility-Scale Solar Power Division; and

Andrew Moles, PCL Construction, Vice Chair of the Utility-Scale Solar Power Division.

Stern is serving a second term as a division chair, while the other division chairs are newly elected.

Photo: Unirac’s Kendra Hubbard