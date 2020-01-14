SEIA Board Elects New Chair

Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), a solar advocacy organization, has elected George Hershman, president of Swinerton Renewable Energy, chair of the SEIA board of directors.

Hershman has been with Swinerton, an engineering, procurement and construction contractor, for 23 years and has served as a director on the SEIA board since 2012.

“George has been a critical voice on so many issues during his time on the SEIA board, especially as we’ve navigated trade and tariff cases, fought for fair tax policy and advocated for other state and federal policies that advance solar energy,” says Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of SEIA. “It’s an exciting time to be in the solar industry as we forge ahead in the Solar+ Decade, and George is the right leader to help us fight for policies that allow solar to compete in energy markets across the country.”

This announcement comes after former SEIA board chair, Tom Starrs, stepped down last November. Starrs remains as a director on the board, representing SunPower. Ryan Creamer, CEO of sPower and current interim chair of the SEIA board, will continue in his role as vice-chair.

In his new role, Hershman will guide SEIA strategy on policy issues that will help the industry achieve its policy priorities for 2020, including its work to promote market rules that allow for competition and transform the energy economy so that solar can reach 20% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030, says SEIA.

“It’s an honor to be elected by my peers to chair SEIA’s board of directors,” says Hershman. “I’m looking forward to leading a board that puts our industry in the best possible position to thrive in the Solar+ Decade. Solar supports more than 242,000 American workers, and we need policies that drive continued job growth and power our grid with clean, reliable, low-cost solar.”

Photo: George Hershman