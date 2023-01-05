SEIA Expands Solar Leadership and Committee Member Panel

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the national trade group representing the U.S. solar and storage industry, has expanded its at-large board of directors and added new members to its executive committee.

SEIA added six new at-large board members, including OMCO Solar, SolarEdge Technologies, Kinematics, Stem, Cypress Creek Renewables and GAF Energy. These companies represent multiple parts of the solar value chain, comprising project developers, manufacturers, inverter and energy storage suppliers, solar roofing providers, software service firms, and solar tracking providers.

In addition, SEIA’s board of directors has approved new elected members to the association’s executive committee. These individuals will serve a one-year term on SEIA’s executive committee in 2023: Gilbert Campbell, founder and CEO at Volt Energy; Suzanne Leta, senior director of policy and strategy at SunPower; Frank DeRosa, vice president of policy and government affairs at Avantus; and Meghan Nutting, executive vice president of government and regulatory affairs at Sunnova.

“As the solar and storage industry navigates a new era of legislative, trade and regulatory policy, we need strong advocates to tackle challenges and facilitate the transition to an equitable clean energy economy,” says SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper. “The growth of our board mirrors the growth of the solar and storage industry itself. More than 50 industry-leading companies now serve on SEIA’s board, and those companies are critical to accelerating clean energy growth in the United States.”

At its Q4 meeting, SEIA’s board of directors also approved the election of FlexGen’s Yann Brandt as the first-ever chair of its Energy Storage Division. SEIA added the Energy Storage Division to its membership offerings in 2019 as part of its Solar+ Decade mission to foster rapid deployment of energy storage and solar plus storage.

See the full roster of SEIA’s at-large and elected board of directors here.