SEIA to Develop Standards for Solar, Storage Industry

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) has approved the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) as an Accredited Standards Development Organization. SEIA can now convene industry stakeholders to develop national standards for materials, products, processes and services in the U.S. solar and storage industry.

“Through strong leadership and SEIA’s new ANSI accreditation, we will help the industry proactively and responsibly manage its growth, building confidence among solar customers, businesses, and key stakeholders alike,” says SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper.

Regarding national standards development, SEIA will create more open and efficient markets, reduce costs and minimize industry risk. Adherence to best practices throughout the supply chain will be stressed, making it safer and easier to develop and deploy solar while building trust among customers, businesses, regulators, investors and other stakeholders.

SEIA will pursue a variety of new measures for the solar and storage industry, including standards that enhance supply chain traceability, consumer protection and end-of-life or performance period management.

New standards will be established by means of a multi-step, consensus process through SEIA’s Standards Technical Committees – a diverse collection of SEIA members and non-members who represent producer, user and general interest categories.

SEIA will ensure all voices are heard during the development process and welcomes participation in the Standard Technical Committees from a broad range of stakeholders interested in or affected by SEIA’s standards.

SEIA’s first Standards Technical Committee will focus on supply chain traceability and is planning to release its first American National Standard in early 2024.