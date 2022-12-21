SEPTA, Lightsource bp Begin Operations on Elk Hill Solar 1 Farm in Pennsylvania

A 25 MW solar project that is helping advance energy and sustainability priorities for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has reached commercial operation. The project is one of two solar farms that SEPTA and Lightsource bp have partnered on, bringing their joint statewide operational solar assets to more than 42 MW – enough to meet about 20% of SEPTA’s electricity demand.

“SEPTA is proud to be an industry leader in utilizing new technologies that are reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing the quality of life for our customers and the communities we serve,” says Leslie S. Richards, SEPTA’s CEO and general manager. “One of the main goals of our strategic business plan, SEPTA Forward, is to enhance sustainability and expand our access to renewable energy sources. We have taken a major step forward with these solar farms, and we look forward to launching more innovative projects and partnerships.”

Elk Hill Solar 1, developed under a power purchase agreement between SEPTA and Lightsource bp, will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 28,000 metric tons of CO2 annually, equivalent to offsetting the emissions of 6,160 fuel burning cars. The solar farm was developed, and is owned and operated by Lightsource bp.

“In addition to lowering greenhouse gas emissions by generating electricity from Pennsylvania home-grown renewable energy sources, solar projects like these can help strengthen local rural economies across the Commonwealth,” states Kevin Smith, CEO of the Americas for Lightsource bp. “Our multiuse land strategies further multiply the benefits of these projects.”

Lightsource bp and project investors fully funded the project, an estimated $25 million of investment into new energy infrastructure for Pennsylvania. In addition to providing cost-competitive, locally generated renewable energy that’s being delivered into the electric grid, Elk Hill Solar 1 created 100 jobs during the construction of the facility.