Shell, Inaccess Utilize Unity Platform for Hybrid Solar+Wind Project

Shell has developed a hybrid power asset in the Netherlands consisting of a 50 MW photovoltaic power plant and a 50 MW wind farm.

In order to control and monitor this complex project, Shell worked with Inaccess, a control and monitoring solutions company for renewable energy projects. Building on their cooperation for utility-scale projects in Australia and the EMEA region, Shell and Inaccess will continue collaborating on a project pipeline in various countries.

The Unity system of Inaccess optimizes the operation of modern renewable power plants and portfolios encompassing photovoltaics (PV), batteries, wind and microgrids by offering low-level distributed control architecture and grid interaction, accurate data acquisition and scalability, and identification and evaluation cases of underperformance. It also minimizes imbalance costs and maximizes energy capture price.

Co-locating wind farms with solar assets provides more grid-friendly power. This pairing has the potential to transform renewable energy markets globally that are facing similar challenges with downtime for solar and wind assets with cold, wind months and hot summer months, respectively.