Shoals Technologies Set to Expand Tennessee Manufacturing and Distribution Operations 

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and Shoals Technologies Group have announced the company will invest $80 million over five years to expand its existing manufacturing and distribution operations in Portland, Tennessee.

As part of the expansion, Shoals will relocate its manufacturing operations to a larger nearby plant.

“Today’s announcement marks a pivotal moment for Shoals’ growth, allowing us to enhance efficiency, create jobs and contribute even more to the thriving economic landscape of Tennessee,” says Brandon Moss, CEO of Shoals Technologies. “I am immensely proud of our dedicated team for their commitment and success and am grateful to the State of Tennessee for their partnership in making this transformative move a reality.”