Siemens, Lightsource bp Finalize Major Solar Inverter Supply Agreement

Lightsource bp has inked an agreement with Siemens for the supply of solar inverters for a number of projects in the Midwest and Southeast.

Per the agreement, Lightsource bp will use more than 850 MW of Siemens inverters, with an option to add 200 MW more, over the course of the next two years as part of its renewable project development pipeline.

For the bulk of the projects, Siemens will provide central inverter stations rated at 4.3 MW to 4.7MW, including gas-insulated switchgear, step-up transformers and auxiliary power stations. Siemens personnel will provide commissioning and installation support on the projects.

“Executing significant long-term procurement agreements with bankable, world class suppliers like Siemens enables us to meet this urgent demand for sustainable, affordable energy and deliver on Lightsource bp’s industry-leading growth plans,” says Kevin Smith, CEO of the Americas for Lightsource bp.

Separate from the new agreement, more than 185 MW of Siemens central inverter stations are scheduled to be delivered to Lightsource bp throughout the remainder of this year.

Since 2019, Lightsource has brought into operation or initiated construction on 3.2 GW of U.S. solar projects across 11 states.