Siemens Turbines Helping to Back Up 600 MW of Nebraska Solar Power

Siemens Energy is providing two SGT6-5000F turbines to power Omaha Public Power District’s (OPPD) new Turtle Creek Station peaking plant in Papillion, Neb., in order to back up the utility’s large-scale solar installations.

Notably, the turbines offer the ability to run on up to 30% hydrogen and biodiesel, and they feature a fast start time to rapidly stabilize transmission systems to adjust for the variable output of solar generation.

“We are proud OPPD selected our F-Class Turbines to complement their utility-scale renewable energy generation projects,” says Rich Voorberg, president of Siemens Energy North America. “As we look to decarbonize energy systems for the future, it is important to be able to increasingly integrate clean burning fuels like hydrogen into our power plants as well, and the Turtle Creek Station is a great example of how we can provide great value to the community by offering reliable and efficient power with a reduced environmental footprint.”

The Turtle Creek Station is part of OPPD’s Power with Purpose project, which aims to provide affordable, reliable and environmentally sensitive energy services to customers. The plan involves developing up to 600 MW of solar generation and up to 600 MW of modernized replacement and backup natural gas generation resources.

The Turtle Creek Station is expected to be operational in late spring 2023.