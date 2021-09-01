Signal Energy Completes Texas Clean Renewable Energy Project

Signal Energy, an EPC contractor based in Tennessee, has completed construction of the 418 MWp Juno Solar Project in Borden County, Texas. The project was delivered on time and is now producing enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of 40,000 homes.

“Building solar projects of this size during a pandemic and the subsequent strains that it created on resources and logistics require a special determination and expertise to deliver a high-quality project safely and on time,” says Ryan Johnson, president of Signal Energy. “The Signal team along with our innovative customer, SB Energy, and our great trade partners, did just that.”

“We are thankful for our construction partner, Signal Energy, for their creative approach to designing and building the Juno Solar Project, which was completed safely and on schedule,” says Abhijeet Sathe, co-CEO of SB Energy. “Their perseverance through the pandemic, extreme weather events in Texas, and other obstacles thrown in their way shows their total dedication to safety, quality, and to SB Energy.”