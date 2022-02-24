Silfab Solar Picks Rob Jessen as CFO

Silfab Solar Inc. has appointed Rob Jessen as CFO to replace Hanna Ayyad, who has been Silfab’s CFO since August 2014.

Jessen brings experience having been at Ernst & Young for 25 years becoming a senior partner and leader of EY’s Global Energy Sector. He previously served as a CFO and member of various boards of directors; more recently, he has contributed his extensive knowledge in a consulting capacity, working closely with the Silfab executive team on financial strategy and organizational structure. With his more than 30 years of consulting and executive management experience, Jessen’s focus will continue to be on strengthening the financial and accounting department for future growth and investment opportunities.

“Hanna has been an integral part of the Silfab story and growth over the last decade, having joined the company as one of its very first employees,” says Paolo Maccario, CEO of Silfab. “We want to thank Hanna for his dedication and contributions to Silfab’s success and wish him all the best on his next venture.”

Ayyad will continue to support and assist the Silfab executive team over the next few months to ensure a smooth and successful transition.