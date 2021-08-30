Silfab Solar’s New Facility Helps Double Solar Panel Manufacturing

Silfab Solar’s ultra-high efficiency, high-quality solar modules are now being shipped from its latest U.S. manufacturing facility. The new Burlington, Washington, facility is Silfab’s third in North America and features the latest precision solar manufacturing machinery.

The Burlington facility is initially focused on producing the company’s newest Silfab Prime 370wt series. This modern operation is capable of producing panels with best-in-class technologies and the most advanced cell configurations at the same level of quality and detail that has earned Silfab international awards for durability and power output.

“Silfab has a long and successful history of optimizing North American manufacturing excellence and producing high-quality, extremely durable and very efficient PV modules – exclusively designed and manufactured for the North American homeowner,” says CEO Paolo Maccario. “Silfab’s hallmarks – advanced engineering, superior quality and high-touch customer service – will remain at the forefront of our ongoing expansion.”

Silfab launched the highly automated Burlington facility to meet ever-increasing North American demand for its solar module products. Silfab manufactures back-contact and mono PERC PV modules for the North American residential and commercial markets. Since 2011, Silfab has recorded more than a dozen expansions of North American production capacity, including millions of dollars of additional investment to expand and upgrade Silfab’s Bellingham PV module assembly plant just 24 miles north of the new Burlington facility.