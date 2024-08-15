Silicon Ranch Energizes Alberta Utility-Scale Solar Project

Silicon Ranch’s 58 MW Scotford Solar, near Edmonton, Alberta in Canada, has reached commercial operation.

The company says the facility is the largest behind-the-meter solar project in Canada. It is set to own, operate and maintain Scotford Solar and care for the land throughout the project’s lifecycle.

“At Silicon Ranch one of our guiding principles is that we are only successful when our partners are successful, and the Scotford Solar Farm represents a successful outcome for our partners at Shell Canada and our partners in Strathcona County,” says Reagan Farr, Silicon Ranch co-founder and CEO.

“This project not only supports Shell’s economic and operational goals, but also catalyzed our own significant capital investment in the community. As the long-term owner of this facility and the land it occupies, Silicon Ranch will contribute critical tax revenues to help fund government-identified priorities for decades to come.”