SimpliPhi Storage Products, System Configurations Receive UL Certification

Following the completion of rigorous evaluations by nationally recognized testing labs, a wide range of SimpliPhi Power’s energy storage products and system configurations have been approved for certification under UL 9540.

The AccESS, BOSS.6 and BOSS.12 systems can be used individually or in combination to achieve multiple solutions across residential and commercial applications, both on- and off-grid, and AC or DC coupled. SimpliPhi Power also completed UL 9540A cell and module testing – the industry’s most stringent fire-safety testing protocols – affirming the inherent safety advantages of using cobalt-free, non-toxic lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry in their energy storage systems.

“Distributed energy storage is more than just backup power; it is critical to our economic recovery and sustainable energy future, creating savings for customers on their electricity costs and reducing losses compounded by ongoing planned and unplanned power outages,” says Catherine Von Burg, president and CEO of SimpliPhi Power. “We have always prioritized the safety and simplicity of installing our battery systems. Completing UL 9540A fire testing and receiving our UL 9540 certification provides further assurance to customers and installers, code officials and emergency responders that our range of cost-effective energy storage solutions meet the highest safety standards for resilient battery systems that can be installed in homes and businesses.”

The U.S. market for energy storage had a breakout year in 2020 despite the global pandemic and economic slowdown and is expected to grow from just under $1 billion in revenue last year to more than $7.2 billion in 2025, according to Wood Mackenzie. Sales at SimpliPhi Power grew more than 40% in 2020 as demand for safer lithium-ion chemistries continued to accelerate amidst a series of notable battery fires and global product recalls of cobalt-based lithium-ion batteries.

As more and more battery storage systems are installed in homes and businesses, building and fire codes, which vary from one jurisdiction to another, are rapidly adapting to accommodate customer demand. UL 9540 certification and 9540A fire safety testing eases the burden on local code officials and simplifies the approval process for new installations.

SimpliPhi says its network of Elite IQ installers and numerous distributor partners can deliver SimpliPhi’s line of UL9540 certified products all over the world.