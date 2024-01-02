SinglePoint, Energizer Solar Collaborate to Release North America Home Battery

SinglePoint subsidiary Boston Solar has partnered with Energizer Solar to launch the collaboration’s home battery solution in the North American market.

Previously introduced to the Australia, Germany and U.K. markets, the collaboration provides multiple solar products and will enable Boston Solar to provide energy storage systems to their new and existing customer base.

“This new partnership continues to build upon Boston Solar’s credence in providing the best customer service, the best products, and the best experience available in the industry,” says Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint. “Our team sets ourselves apart from the competition as proud partners of the Boston Red Sox and now by bringing Energizer Solar’s suite of renewable products to the US in partnership with 8 Star Energy. Energizer is a household name when it comes to batteries with global brand recognition and a welcome addition to the renewable energy market.”

The offerings include energy storage systems ranging from 3.8 kw to 45.6 kw and 8 kwh to 112 kwh.