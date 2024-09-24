Siting Permits Issued for Large-Scale Solar, Wind Projects in NYS

The New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission (ORES) has issued final siting permits for the Rich Road Solar Energy Center and Prattsburgh Wind projects, located in St. Lawrence County and Steuben County, respectively.

The solar project is slated to generate 240 MW, which will be supplemented with an additional 20 MW battery energy storage system located in the Town of Canton.

The Prattsburgh wind farm is a 147 MW wind project spanning the Towns of Prattsburgh, Avoca, Cohocton, Howard and Wheeler.

These mark the second and third major renewable energy facility permits issued by ORES this month.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates the State’s continued commitment to a clean energy transition and the responsible siting and development of renewable energy resources,” says Jessica Waldorf, ORES’ interim executive director.

“ORES’ issuance of the permits of the Rich Road Solar Energy Center and Prattsburgh Wind LLC projects will support the delivery of significant amounts of clean energy to the electric grid and local community benefits, while mitigating significant adverse environmental impacts.”

The application for the Rich Road solar farm was deemed complete in January and a draft permit was issued by ORES in March. A review process followed that included a public comment period and hearing. The facility will feature three ground-mounted solar arrays on single-axis tracker racking systems, a 34.5 kV to 345 kV collection substation and a point of interconnection switchyard.

The application for the Prattsburgh wind farm was deemed complete last October, with a draft permit issued by ORES in December. The project will encompass 36 wind turbines and related infrastructure across 53 acres of primarily rural land.