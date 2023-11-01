Six Flags Building 12.37 MW Solar Project in California

Six Flags Magic Mountain, in partnership with Solar Optimum and DSD Renewables (DSD), is breaking ground on a 12.37 MW solar carport and energy storage system.

Six Flags says the Magic Mountain project is the largest single-site commercial renewable energy project in California and largest solar project allocated toward a for-profit organization in the United States.

Key components of the solar installation include a 637,000 square foot solar carport built over the main guest parking lot and team member parking lot, along with 30 electric vehicle charging spaces in the guest parking lot.

“Solar canopies have always been an excellent use of otherwise underutilized space, and this site, with its wide open parking lots, provides the perfect canvas to build on,” says Danielle Fidel, senior director, developer network, at DSD.

The installation will also include a battery storage system producing approximately 2 MW of power with up to 8 MWh of capacity that can be deployed daily.

The Magic Mountain project is the third solar installation for Six Flags. Properties in northern California at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom and New Jersey at Six Flags Great Adventure have also developed on-site solar capabilities, with over 30 MW of fully operational solar power systems installed.