ISS Selling Six Large-Scale Solar Projects

Innovative Solar Systems LLC (ISS), a utility-scale solar PV developer, says it is offering six large-scale solar PV projects for immediate acquisition in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market.

The six solar projects, IS 134, 206, 245, 377, 408 and 416, range in size from 85 MW to 300 MW – for a total of 1,035 MW. All the projects are filed and have secured a queue position. Their estimated CODs range between 2021 and 2023.

With their close proximity to major transmission assets and through ISS’s relationships with offtake entities, these six projects represent a valuable investment opportunity within the Texas renewable energy market.

Population growth in Texas and closing coal plants have combined to create a level of electricity use unlike that of any other area in the country. ERCOT’s projections for 2020 indicate electricity demand for its 26 million Texas clients will continue the already rapid pace of growth occurring in the state.

With a large portfolio of solar projects across the U.S., ISS offers a variety of solar farm sites in the energy market.

To learn more about ISS, its team and its mission, click here.