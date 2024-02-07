SnapNrack Launches Solar Mounting Solutions for Homeowners 

SnapNrack has launched its AnchorFoot roof attachment and DeckAnchor fasteners, to be used in conjunction with the company’s Ultra Rail mounting system.

The latest products expand the company’s roof attachment portfolio for direct-to-deck mounting, with AnchorFoot utilizing SnapNrack’s SpeedSeal+ technology that includes a 0.2” thick butyl peel-and-stick pad shipping pre-installed.

“As installers work on several different roof types, they’re looking for unique solutions that unlock speed and efficiency while also providing industry-leading safety and durability,” says Troy Goeckeritz, VP of Sales at SnapNrack. “AnchorFoot and DeckAnchor improve the installation process and give homeowners the peace of mind of further roof protection.”

Engineered with double the strength of standard wood screws, DeckAnchor reduces the number of fasteners for direct-to-deck mounting while maintaining capability for rafter mounting, adds the company.

AnchorFoot and DeckAnchor are both TAS-100 certified by Intertek for wind-driven rain.