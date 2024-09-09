Sol Systems Acquires 2 GW of Midwest Solar + BESS

Sol Systems has acquired 2 GW of utility-scale hybrid solar and storage projects across the Midwest, in a collaboration with Omaha-based energy company Tenaska.

Projects in the portfolio each exceed 100 MW and are all slated for operations by 2029. Tenaska will continue collaborating with Sol on the development of these projects through the construction phase, after which Sol plans to build, own and operate them.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Tenaska and build on the success we’ve achieved together in previous projects, including Eldorado Phase I and Eldorado Phase II,” says Matt Strangfeld, vice president of Development Strategy for Sol Systems.

“These projects are a significant step forward in our mission to provide clean, reliable energy while positively impacting communities. Our Infrastructure + Impact strategy ensures that our growth benefits both the environment and the communities we serve.”