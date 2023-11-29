Sol Systems Announces New CTO

Sol Systems has announced the addition of its new CTO, Scott Day.

Day previously spent 11 years as the CTO for music tech company SoundExchange. Prior to SoundExchange, Day led the technology team behind The Motley Fool. He will focus on scaling Sol Systems’ technology and customer offerings.

“We are excited to have Scott expand our IT infrastructure and capabilities across our businesses,” says Yuri Horwitz, Sol Systems’ CEO. “His unique experience better positions Sol as a renewable energy leader, enables our business to expand into new corporate offerings and gives us the opportunity to better service our customers.”

Sol Systems is currently developing more than 2 GW of new solar projects across the U.S.