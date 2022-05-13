Sol Systems, Illinois American Water Complete Peoria Solar Farm

Sol Systems and Illinois American Water, a large investor-owned water utility in Illinois, have begun operations on their second solar project, located in Peoria, Ill. The 2.3 MW installation includes bifacial panels and single-axis trackers.

“The solar fields support the company’s commitment to protect the environment, while supporting sustainability and affordability,” says Justin Ladner, Illinois American Water’s president. “The vast majority of energy consumed by water utilities is used to pump water. By reducing energy consumption and emissions we can use water more efficiently, protect the environment and reduce costs to our customers.”

Illinois American Water will purchase the electricity under a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Sol Customer Solutions. Sol Customer Solutions is a joint venture between Sol Systems and Arevon Energy Inc. Arevon will manage the asset and Sol Systems will operate and maintain the project.

“This project demonstrates Illinois American Water’s commitment to the communities it serves,” comments Andrew Grin, vice president at Sol Systems. “Through onsite solar, Illinois American Water succeeds in reducing its reliance on fossil fuels, cutting its operating costs, and improving the sustainability of its operations.”

Sol Systems partnered with construction firm Melink Solar to build the project.

“Melink Solar is grateful for the partnership and forward-thinking approaches of Illinois American Water and Sol Systems,” states Seth Parker, vice president and general manager for Melink Solar. “These organizations are helping lead the clean energy revolution to help improve our global economy, security and environment – for ourselves, our children and future generations.”